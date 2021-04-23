New dormitory COVID-19 case is Westlite Woodlands resident; roommate tested positive earlier

SINGAPORE: A 32-year-old work permit holder from Bangladesh is the new dormitory COVID-19 case reported in Singapore on Thursday (Apr 22), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily update.



He was among 24 new infections reported in the country.

Identified as Case 62225, the man is a roommate of Case 62181 at Westlite Woodlands dormitory, located at 2 Woodlands Sector 2.

The man has been in Singapore since December 2018, and is employed by Prosper Environmental & Engineering as a construction supervisor, MOH said. He works at Sembcorp Marine Admiralty Yard at 60 Admiralty Road West.

As the man had been identified as a close contact of Case 62181, he was placed on quarantine at a government quarantine facility on Apr 19 and was tested for COVID-19 on Apr 20. His test came back positive on Apr 21, and he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

His earlier COVID-19 tests through rostered routine testing, including on Apr 13, were all negative, and his serology test result is pending.

The man has been vaccinated against COVID-19, receiving his first dose on Mar 13 and his second on Apr 3.

“This likely accounts for his lack of symptoms,” MOH said.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is effective in preventing symptomatic disease for the vast majority of those vaccinated, but it is possible for vaccinated individuals to get infected.

“Further research is required to determine if the vaccination will also prevent onward transmission of the infection.”



Case 62181 is a 35-year-old male Bangladesh national who holds a work permit. Like Case 62225, he is employed by Prosper Environmental & Engineering as a construction supervisor, works at Sembcorp Marine Admiralty Yard and resides at Westlite Woodlands Dormitory. His COVID-19 infection was confirmed on Apr 19.

“As part of our investigations into Case 62181, MOH and the Ministry of Manpower have commenced a special testing operations to test residents of Westlite Woodlands dormitory for COVID-19,” MOH said.

“So far, 17 recovered workers were found to be positive for COVID-19. These cases were immediately isolated and conveyed to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

“MOH, together with an expert panel which comprises infectious diseases and microbiology experts, is investigating if they are re-infection cases or past infections but shedding fragments of the virus.”

Of the other new COVID-19 reported in Singapore on Thursday, one was in the community and 22 were imported.

The sole community case is the 11-year-old son of Cases 62045 and 62143 who are part of an open cluster of COVID-19 infections. He is an Indian national who holds a student’s pass.

All 22 imported cases were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.



