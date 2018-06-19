New food hygiene recognition scheme to replace existing grading system

The new scheme, which will be implemented from late 2020, will take the operators’ track records into consideration.

SINGAPORE: From late 2020, the existing food hygiene grading system for food retail establishments in Singapore will be replaced with a new scheme, the National Environment Agency (NEA) announced on Tuesday (Jun 19).



Under the new Food Hygiene Recognition Scheme, food establishments with at least two years of "strong track record" in hygiene will be awarded Bronze, Silver or Gold based on a set of criteria, NEA said in a media release.



Those without “major hygiene lapses” under NEA’s demerit point system for two or more years will receive a Bronze award. Lapses include failing to keep the premises clean or pests found in the premises.



Those without any such lapses for at least five years will receive a Silver award, and those who maintain their record for at least 10 years will get a Gold award.



EXISTING GRADING SYSTEM HAS BECOME “LESS USEFUL”: NEA

All NEA-licensed food retail establishments in Singapore are required to meet the necessary hygiene requirements to operate. This includes having the necessary infrastructure and trained expertise to ensure safe preparation, handling and sale of food.



Over and above these licensing requirements, they are currently graded A, B, C or D annually based on a snapshot assessment of the premises’ hygiene standards.



It explained that the existing grading system, which was first introduced in 1997, has “helped to raise the hygiene standards” of food retail establishments in Singapore.



For example, about 99 per cent of licensees were graded A or B as of Dec 31 last year, compared to 77 per cent in 2006.



However, as almost all licensees were given an A or B grade, the grading system has become “less useful” in helping consumers to distinguish good performers, said NEA.



“Consumers may not know which operators have been more consistent in upholding hygiene standards as track record is not factored into the grading system,” it added.



Operators, regardless of their grades, would still end up with serious lapses, and could even be linked to food poisoning outbreaks.



Replacing the current grading system with the new scheme, said NEA, will encourage operators to practise good hygiene at all times, and be consistent with their efforts.



The scheme will be implemented in late 2020 to give all existing food shops a two-year window to achieve at least a Bronze award when the new scheme kicks in.

Awards may be subsequently downgraded if an establishment commits any serious hygiene infringements or has been implicated in a food poisoning incident.

New licensees will display a label indicating “Working towards excellent hygiene track record” which is valid for up to two years before NEA assesses their eligibility for a Bronze award.