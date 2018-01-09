New funeral parlour complex at Bidadari to replace Mount Vernon, to be ready by 2024

SINGAPORE: A new funeral parlour complex located in Bidadari estate replacing the existing Mount Vernon Columbarium Complex will be ready by 2024, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) and the National Environment Agency (NEA) announced on Tuesday (Jan 9).

When completed, the new funeral parlour complex will have 12 funeral wake halls and will occupy 1.1 ha of the 7.1 ha currently occupied by the existing complex at Mount Vernon.

The new complex will be integrated with Bidadari’s topography and surrounding landscape, to minimise the impact on future residents living around the complex, according to the agencies.

NEA and HDB will also be consulting the funeral parlour industry on the design concept for the complex.

Construction works are expected to start in the second half of 2021.

Meanwhile, leases for existing funeral parlours at Mount Vernon, operated by Singapore Casket and Mount Vernon Sanctuary, have been extended until September. This is the third time the leases have been extended and according to HDB and NEA, this will be the final extension.

After the leases expire, existing funeral parlours will be cleared together with the columbarium blocks to make way for the development of Bidadari estate.

The redevelopment is part of the Government's efforts to meet future demand for after-death facilities and services.

