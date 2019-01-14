New, 'good-as-new' notes available from Jan 15

Customers will be able to withdraw these notes at 42 POSB new notes pop-up ATMS, an increase from the 36 last year, according to a media statement. These ATMs will be located in 20 community clubs

SINGAPORE: Crisp new notes and "good-as-new" notes, traditionally used during Chinese New Year, will be available from Jan 15 at POSB pop-up ATMs islandwide, DBS announced on Monday (Jan 14).

Customers will be able to withdraw these notes at 42 POSB new notes pop-up ATMS, an increase from the 36 last year, according to a media statement.

These ATMs will be located in 20 community clubs, and will be operational round the clock apart from the ones located at Chong Pang and Teck Ghee, which will be available from 9am to 9.30pm daily.

DBS added that this year, customers may also reserve their new and good-as-new notes online and select collection dates from full-service branches.

From Jan 15, customers can visit www.go.dbs.com/sg-cnynotes or www.posb.com.sg/cnynotes to reserve their new notes.

Priority queues will be set up at full-service branches to cater to the elderly and those with special needs.

“Chinese New Year is a joyous time of the year, where friends and family come together to celebrate. Our aim is to ensure this season is as stress- and hassle-free as possible for our customers,” said Mr Jeremy Soo, managing director and head of consumer banking group (Singapore).

“We hope that having more POSB new notes pop-up ATMs this year and the online reservation system will enable more customers to get their new and good-as-new notes quickly and easily, with more time to enjoy the festivities with their loved ones."

Introduced in 2015, POSB new notes pop-up ATMs have now become a popular Chinese New Year fixture. Last year, more than 160,000 customers used the pop-up ATMs, with the majority getting their notes outside of banking hours or over weekends.

Customers will be able to use their DBS/POSB cards to withdraw new notes in sums of S$100 (S$2 x 50), S$300 (S$10 x 30) and S$500 (S$50 x 10) and S$600 (S$10 x 20 and S$50 x 8).