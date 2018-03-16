New HDB Bukit Panjang branch to feature 24/7 e-lobby

SINGAPORE: Residents in Bukit Panjang and Choa Chu Kang will be able to enjoy greater convenience from Monday (Mar 19), with the opening of a new Housing and Development Board’s (HDB) branch which features a round-the-clock e-lobby.



In a news release on Friday, HDB said the new branch, located at Block 422A Fajar Road, will house a 24/7 e-lobby on the 1st storey as well as an office on the 7th floor.

The e-lobby will be available at all times so that residents can access HDB’s services online. Meanwhile, the branch’s office will be open from 8am to 5pm on weekdays.



Residents can make use of the facilities within the e-lobby such as self-help kiosks, an AXS Station as well as a cash payment kiosk, said HDB.

Residents can also use the e-kiosks to perform online transactions with HDB, including the application and renewal of season parking, renting of flats, as well as the addition and removal of flat occupants.

During the branch’s operation hours, customer service officers will also be available to guide residents on the use of these e-services.



“Today, e-kiosks are available at all HDB Branches, offering residents the convenience of transacting with HDB quickly, without the need to queue at the counters. The result is shorter waiting time for residents,” HDB added.



HDB said the establishment of its Bukit Panjang branch was to provide an "additional service point" for residents in the area.

Over the last five years, HDB figures show that the number of flats in Bukit Panjang and Choa Chu Kang has grown by close to 20 per cent - from 70,500 as of Mar 31, 2012 to 84,200 as of Mar 31, 2017.



With more flats being built in recent years, the number of HDB residents in these towns has also increased. Currently, these residents are served solely by HDB’s Choa Chu Kang branch.



“Going forward, HDB will continue to explore new ways to improve our service delivery with the use of technology, to bring about greater convenience for residents.”

