Most defects in new HDB flats are resolved within 1-year liability period: Indranee

SINGAPORE: Most of the defects reported by owners of newly completed Build-to-Order (BTO) flats are resolved within the first year, so the one-year defects liability period is sufficient for the majority of home owners, said Second Minister for National Development Indranee Rajah in Parliament on Tuesday (Oct 6).

The building contractor will fix issues during the defects liability period, and the one-year period is in line with industry practice for private developments, noted Ms Indranee.

For BTO flats with reported maintenance issues after the one-year defects liability period, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) will investigate the likely cause and advise flat owners on follow-up actions.

“If the issue is assessed to be due to an inherent defect or quality issue, HDB will engage the building contract to rectify it,” Ms Indranee added.

She was responding to a question by Member of Parliament Vikram Nair on the number of defects which has been reported in BTO flats and whether HDB would consider extending the defects liability period.

Based on BTO flats completed over the past five years, 90 per cent of defects are reported during the one-year liability period, said Ms Indranee, with the remaining 10 per cent reported in the second to fifth year after completion.

“As most defects are resolved within the first year, a one-year DLP (defects liability period) is sufficient for the majority of new flat owners, and is in line with the industry practice for private developments,” she said.

The number of reported defects per BTO flat was around 2.6 in the first year, she added, with the number dropping “significantly” to 0.2 after the first year. The number of reported defects was 0.1 after the second year and 0.05 after the third year.

“The vast majority of reported defects involve issues such as scratches or cracks on timber surfaces, walls, tiles and sanitary fittings. These are easily rectified by the contractors, and do not affect the structural integrity or safety of the building,” Ms Indranee said.

HDB also provides a five-year warranty for external wall seepage or inter-floor seepage, and a 10-year warranty for spalling concrete, she added.