New IMDA tracking system integrates TV, digital devices viewership data

SINGAPORE: Broadcasters in Singapore are the first in Asia to be able to track viewership across different platforms, including TV, smartphones, tablets and PCs.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) launched the newly integrated Singapore TV Audience Measurement (SG-TAM) system on Wednesday (Jan 30) to help broadcasters and advertisers tailor their programmes to meet audiences' needs.

“Singapore audiences can look forward to quality shows as we grow to better understand their viewing preferences," said IMDA's chief industry development officer, Mr Howie Lau.



Since its launch in 2016, the SG-TAM previously tracked viewership on TV and other devices separately.

According to SG-TAM data, 8 in 10 of the audience view media content on their smartphones, making the tracking of cross-screen viewership important.



“Viewing media content on smartphones has increased from 23 to 32 minutes per day between January and November 2018 alone”, said GfK's APAC commercial director Mr Lee Risk.



Notably, 83 per cent of seniors aged 65 to 69 own a smartphone in 2018, compared to 57 per cent in 2016.



Mediacorp is the first broadcaster to use the integrated SG-TAM system to track viewership on its online platforms, including Toggle, Channel NewsAsia, 8world, Berita and Tamil Seithi.

"Unified, single-source insights around live and on demand TV viewing habits will help us make more informed content and programming decisions," said Mediacorp's chief customer officer, Ms Irene Lim.



Popular primetime Mediacorp Chinese drama series Blessings 2, for example, garnered nearly 1.9 million viewers across TV and smaller screens for all 20 episodes.

Additionally, around 300,000 viewers watched the programme on catch-up, with the majority being females. Among them, 60 per cent are aged 25 to 44.

In comparison, older female viewers aged 45 and above preferred to watch it live.



IMDA is currently in discussions with other broadcasters and online content owners to track their viewership on various devices.



"We welcome more content players, from international broadcasters, to OTT players and online content owners, to come on board and benefit from the insights the system can provide," said Mr Lau.

SG-TAM subscribers can access their integrated viewership data within three working days of a programme's telecast.

