New Kampong Bahru Bus Terminal to open on Mar 10

SINGAPORE: The new Kampong Bahru Bus Terminal will open on Mar 10, replacing the existing New Bridge Road Bus Terminal, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Tuesday (Feb 13).

Located along Spooner Road, the new terminal will facilitate the Ministry of Health's plan to redevelop the Outram Campus including Singapore General Hospital (SGH). A new SGH Elective Care Centre that will add beds and other clinical facilities will be built at the site of the existing bus terminal, said LTA in a press release.



The Kampong Bahru Bus Terminal will have barrier-free sheltered boarding and alighting facilities, as well as barrier-free toilets to better cater to the needs of the elderly, less mobile and families with young children.

A map showing the location of the new Kampong Bahru Bus Terminal set to open in March. (Photo: SBS Transit)

It will also have a priority queue zone and a family room.

LTA said that to "facilitate active mobility and first-and-last-mile connectivity", there will be 150 bicycle lots and barrier-free covered linkways between key transport nodes.

All 12 bus services currently operating from the New Bridge Road Bus Terminal - 2, 12, 12e, 54, 120, 121, 122, 174, 174e, 190, CT8 and CT18 - will be available at the new terminal when it opens.