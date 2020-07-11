Tang Plaza, Bugis Junction and ICA building added to list of places visited by COVID-19 cases while infectious

SINGAPORE: Twenty-one new locations, including several malls, have been added to the list of places visited by COVID-19 cases in the community during their infectious period, according to the Ministry of Health on Saturday (Jul 11).

The locations include an OCBC Bank branch at City Square Mall, a KFC outlet at West Mall, Bugis Junction, Tangs department store at Tang Plaza, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) building, Bukit Panjang Hawker Centre and Market, as well as Chinatown Complex and Food Centre.



The new locations are as follows:

(Table: MOH)

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases would have been notified by MOH, said the ministry.

It added that people who have been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said MOH.

"There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been."

The National Environment Agency will also engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Singapore reported 170 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.



Twenty-four of the new cases are community infections, of which 15 are linked to previous cases or clusters. One case is imported, involving a work pass holder who had returned to Singapore from India.



The remaining cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

