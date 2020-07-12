Causeway Point, Jurong Point and Rivervale Mall added to list of places visited by COVID-19 cases while infectious

SINGAPORE: Four new locations have been added to the list of places visited by COVID-19 cases in the community during their infectious period, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Sunday (Jul 12).



The locations include shopping malls Causeway Point, Jurong Point and Rivervale Mall, as well as a Western Union outlet at 301 Ubi Avenue 1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Causeway Point was visited by a community case on three instances, twice at different times on Jul 1 and once on Jul 4 at an outlet of Watsons pharmacy.



The new locations are as follows:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases would have been notified by MOH, said the ministry.



It added that people who have been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said MOH.

"There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been."

The National Environment Agency will also engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Singapore reported 178 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking its tally to 45,961.



One of the new case was a community infection, a 67-year-old man went to work as a non-teaching staff at the Singapore Hotel and Tourism Education Centre (SHATEC).

There was also an imported case who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The remaining cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram