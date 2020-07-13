Marina Bay Sands, Seletar Mall added to list of places visited by COVID-19 cases while infectious

SINGAPORE: Four new locations have been added to the list of places visited by COVID-19 cases in the community during their infectious period, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Tuesday (Jul 14).



The locations include Marina Bay Sands Casino on two different dates, as well as Seletar Mall.



The new locations are as follows:

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases would have been notified by MOH, said the ministry.



It added that people who have been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said MOH.

"There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been."

The National Environment Agency will also engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Singapore reported 322 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking its tally to 46,283.



Eleven of the new cases were community infections - a Singaporean citizen, a permanent resident and nine work pass holders.

There were also five imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The remaining cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

