New maritime cybersecurity operations centre opens

SINGAPORE: A new round-the-clock operations centre to guard against maritime cybersecurity threats in Singapore was officially launched at the ST Engineering Hub on Thursday (May 16).



The facility, which is run by ST Engineering, has been operational since November last year, and is the Maritime & Port Authority’s (MPA) first centre that focuses on cybersecurity.



The centre is capable of detecting, monitoring, analysing and responding to potential cyberattacks on Singapore’s maritime Critical Information Infrastructure like shipboard systems.



Speaking at the launch, MPA chairman Niam Chiang Meng highlighted the need to protect Singapore’s sea transport and port.



“As the world’s busiest transhipment hub, it is important that we safeguard our maritime and port critical infrastructure to prevent major disruption to port operations and delivery of services,” Mr Niam said.



Cyber-threats have been on the rise recently.

According to a March 2019 report by Accenture, the frequency of cyber attacks has increased by 11 per cent over the past year, costing organisations about US$13 million per incident.



Aside from the operations centre, a number of initiatives will be rolled out to strengthen maritime cybersecurity.



For instance, MPA will build data linkages between the operations centre and its existing port operations control centre to better respond to cyber incidents. A new integrated command and control centre is also in the works at its new location at the upcoming Tuas port.



MPA will also kickstart a new cybersecurity training course for those in the sector from next year, as well as work with institutions on research in the area.

