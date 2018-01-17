New mechanism proposed to resolve consumer disputes with telcos, pay TV operators

SINGAPORE: The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) on Wednesday (Jan 16) said it has launched a public consultation on its proposed framework for alternative dispute resolution for consumers tussling with their telecommunications and media service providers.



As part of this proposal, all telecommunications and subscription TV service providers that have direct billing relationship with consumers are required to participate in the alternative dispute resolution scheme.



In a press release, IMDA said its Telecommunication and Subscription TV Mediation-Adjudication Scheme is intended to enhance existing consumer protection measures and give them an avenue to seek recourse from service providers in a “fair, affordable and effective manner”.



Usually, when consumers complain about these service providers in disputes that are “more individualised or contractual in nature”, IMDA will not intervene but facilitate the process for the parties to reach an amicable solution, the consultation paper said.



Should this fail, consumers are encouraged to approach alternative dispute resolution bodies such as Consumer Association of Singapore (CASE) or Singapore Mediation Centre, it added.



However, participation by service providers in these schemes are typically voluntary and, in some cases, the cost of the process may be borne only by the consumers initially, and IMDA said there is “merit” in establishing the proposed alternative dispute scheme.



Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson told Channel NewsAsia the issues that can be resolved under the proposed scheme include billing errors, contractual issues and service disruptions.



HOW THE SCHEME WOULD WORK

The proposed scheme has two stages: The first stage is mediation, where the disputing parties agree on a resolution and the terms of settlement recorded in a written agreement that is binding on both parties. Adjudication is the second stage, and the decision then will be final and binding on the service provider if the consumer accepts it.



The regulator was keen to point out that the scheme is meant to supplement, not replace, existing complaint channels set out by service providers. It urged consumers to first try and resolve the dispute with their providers before escalating the issue to the alternative dispute resolution body.



It is also proposing to make it mandatory for all telecommunication and subscription TV service providers that have direct billing relationship with consumers to participate.



These telecom service providers include Singtel, StarHub, M1, TPG Telecom, Viewqwest, Circles.Life, MyRepublic, NetLink NBN Trust, as well as pay TV providers like SingNet and StarHub Cable Vision, although the list is not exhaustive.



At this point, IMDA said its proposal is limited to pay TV operators and does not include Over The Top (OTT) service providers such as Mediacorp’s Toggle, StarHub Go and Singtel TV Go.



“While we recognise it is in consumers’ interest to cover all telecommunication and subscription TV services under the scheme, we also consider that there needs to be a balance between regulatory intervention and leaving certain issues to market forces to resolve as additional regulatory obligations may discourage innovation and competition,” IMDA said in its consultation paper.



“Further, services that are less frequently used or are not telecommunication services will be excluded.”



INCENTIVISING FASTER RESOLUTION

Besides describing how the scheme would work, IMDA also proposed a co-payment model between disputing parties to enable it to be “self sustainable”.



The regulator proposed a 10:90 case fee ratio for consumers and service providers, respectively, and is intended to “incentivise faster resolution” by companies involved in the dispute and “address the disparity in the bargaining powers of the disputing parties”.



It is also common among other similar local schemes to allow the yet-to-be-appointed dispute resolution body to cover costs and sustain its operations, it added.



The fees for consumers who make use of the scheme are expected to start from S$10 for mediation and S$50 for adjudication, IMDA said.



The public consultation is open for six weeks and closes on Feb 28 at noon.