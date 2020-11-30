New Mediacorp initiative lets public donate festive care packs to people with disabilities

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp on Monday (Nov 30) launched the Mediacorp Care&Share initiative, which lets members of the public do their part for vulnerable members of the community during the festive season.

Organised in collaboration with SG Enable and partner brands, the digital campaign aims to rally the public to purchase and donate 2,000 specially curated festive packs to people with disabilities.

Priced at S$18 each, every Care&Share pack will consist of daily necessities or experiential gifts with a total minimum value of S$25. The items include rice, milk, a selection of snacks, hand sanitisers and medicated patches, all courtesy of Mediacorp’s partners.

Donated packs will be distributed via partner delivery services or personal visits by partners from social service agencies like Autism Association (Singapore), Care Corner Singapore, Pathlight School and SPD to three beneficiary groups under SG Enable - the elderly, children and adults.

The packs are available for purchase from now until Dec 22 on Mediacorp's website.

Oliver Chong, Mediacorp’s head of marketing and communications, said: “As we have witnessed through the course of these challenging times, the spirit of giving among Singaporeans remains strong.

“Together, we can maintain this momentum and continue to support the vulnerable through this meaningful initiative. With the new year around the corner, we hope these festive packs will bring good cheer to persons with disabilities and their loved ones.”

The Care&Share initiative is the latest in a series of philanthropic endeavours by Mediacorp, which was recently recognised as a Champion of Good by the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre for the third consecutive year.

In 2020, Mediacorp contributed to the community through initiatives such as the CARE donation drive to support people with disabilities and their caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic; the President’s Star Charity, its flagship fundraising show to aid 72 agencies backed by the President’s Challenge; as well as various virtual volunteering sessions via its corporate volunteerism programme, Mediacorp Cares.

