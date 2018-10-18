New mid-tier Sentosa hotels to open from April 2019, catering to locals on staycations

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SINGAPORE: Three hotels with 839 rooms in all will open on Sentosa from April next year, operator Far East Hospitality announced on Thursday (Oct 18).

Two, Village Sentosa and The Outpost Hotel, will open in April 2019 while The Barracks hotel is set to open in August.

Advertisement

The hotels, first announced last year, will target the mid-tier segment, such as families and young adults on staycation as well as business travellers, in the backdrop of a market saturated with high-end accommodation, CEO Arthur Kiong told Channel NewsAsia.

“Out of 3,200 rooms in Sentosa, approximately 90-odd per cent trade in the luxury tier,” said Mr Kiong. “So that provides us with an opportunity – not only to come in with a mid-tier proposition, but also to have a niche product to cater to a more diverse base of mid-tier travellers.”

The hotels, found in the Palawan area of Sentosa, will be located two minutes from the Imbiah monorail station and across the road from Universal Studios Singapore. They span about 45,000sqm - or the size of 4.5 football fields.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The largest of the three will be Village Hotel at Sentosa, which will house 606 rooms targeted at families, business travellers and groups. Its facilities include themed pool zones, such as a children’s play pool and lazy river pool.

The Village Hotel (Photo: Far East Hospitality)

The Outpost Hotel will add 193 rooms catering to individual travellers and adults. It will feature a rooftop pool and bar, as well as a hall for wedding celebrations.

The Outpost Hotel (Photo: Far East Hospitality)

Meanwhile, the smallest of the three - The Barracks Hotel - will be "highly exclusive" with 40 rooms.

It will be housed in a refurbished conserved colonial building, which formerly served as a military outpost and tourism academy.

The Barracks Hotel (Photo: Far East Hospitality)

The new hotels could help draw more locals to have a staycation on the resort island, said Mr James Walton, who is the transportation, hospitality and services leader at Deloitte Southeast Asia.

Currently, an average of 19 million people visit Sentosa annually, with about one-third locals.



"There's a steady stream of people coming to the island, and what (Far East Hospitality) is looking for is more staycation opportunities for Singaporeans to boost the domestic tourism trend," said Mr Walton. "Because that will help address capacity issues during off-season and earlier in the week."

He added: "As long as they can continue to offer good rates for Singaporeans to take staycations on the island, that can have a multiplier effect as people come for the staycation but stay for other entertainment as well."