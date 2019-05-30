8 new MOE kindergartens to open in 2022

SINGAPORE: Eight new Ministry of Education (MOE) kindergartens will open in 2022, MOE announced on Thursday (May 30).

The kindergartens will be located at primary schools in Yishun, Sembawang, Ang Mo Kio, Tampines and Jurong West.

This includes the relocation of the current community-based MOE Kindergarten @ Tampines, as part of the ministry's plans to relocate all community-based MOE kindergartens to primary schools.

The new kindergarten will be relocated to Gongshang Primary School and renamed.

Here's a list of the new kindergartens:

MOE Kindergarten @ North View (North View Primary School, 210 Yishun Avenue 6 Singapore 768960) MOE Kindergarten @ Sembawang (Sembawang Primary School, 10 Sembawang Drive Singapore 757715) MOE Kindergarten @ Jing Shan (Jing Shan Primary School, 5 Ang Mo Kio Street 52 Singapore 569228) MOE Kindergarten @ Ang Mo Kio (Ang Mo Kio Primary School, 20 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 Singapore 569920) MOE Kindergarten @ New Primary School along Tampines North Drive (More details will be provided later) MOE Kindergarten @ Gongshang (Gongshang Primary School, 1 Tampines Street 42 Singapore 529176) MOE Kindergarten @ Junyuan (Junyuan Primary School, 2 Tampines Street 91 Singapore 528906) MOE Kindergarten @ Jurong West (Jurong West Primary School, 30 Jurong West Street 61 Singapore 648368)

This will take the total number of MOE kindergartens to 43 by 2022, providing about 5,800 places. The ministry aims to have about 50 such kindergartens in place by 2023.

The eight kindergartens will offer kindergarten care services, said the ministry.

They will collaborate with Early Years Centres, operated by PCF Sparkletots.

All eligible Singapore citizen and permanent resident Nursery 2 children enrolled at these Early Years Centres will be offered a Kindergarten 1 place in a nearby partner MOE kindergarten.

Registration for admission to Kindergarten 1 in 2022 for the eight new kindergartens will take place in 2021. The registration exercise will be open to Singapore citizens and permanent resident children born between Jan 2, 2017 and Jan 1, 2018 (both dates inclusive).

Details of the registration exercise will be released in the first quarter of 2021.