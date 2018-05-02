New NETS contactless CashCard to come with mobile app that allows automatic top-ups

SINGAPORE: Payments service provider NETS on Wednesday (May 2) launched a new contactless CashCard that comes with its own mobile app.



In a media release, NETS said the Contactless CashCard mobile app will allow users to track transactions and sign up to top up their cards automatically.

The new contactless CashCard can be used with existing second-generation In-Vehicle Units (IUs).



Motorists can use the card to tap and pay for car park charges, and can also insert the card into their IUs to pay for ERP charges, NETS added.



NETS head of products and business development Alvin Seck said the CashCard has been synonymous with car park and ERP charges since it was launched in 1996.

"We want to ensure that motorists continue to enjoy a seamless and swift payment experience at all car parks, regardless of the type of IU that they are using."

The new contactless CashCard retails for S$10, including S$5 in stored value, at all 7-Eleven, Cheers, Caltex and VICOM outlets. It can also be purchased from the NETS FlashPay website.



Editor's Note: An earlier media release from NETS claimed that the new contactless CashCard will be compatible with the upcoming satellite-based Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) system. NETS has since issued an amended release, and clarified that the On-Board Unit for the new ERP system has not been determined and the contactless CashCard is currently only compatible with the existing second-generation In-Vehicle Units. Our story has therefore been edited to reflect this.

