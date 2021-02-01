New Nominated Members of Parliament sworn in

SINGAPORE: Nine new Nominated Members of Parliament (NMPs) were sworn in on Monday (Feb 1).

The nine individuals, all first-time NMPs, are:

SP Group principal technical officer Mr Abdul Samad Abdul Wahab

SISTIC chairman Ms Janet Ang

Global Esports Federation secretariat director Mr Mark Chay

Guocoland group managing director Mr Cheng Hsing Yao

Singapore Management University school of economics dean Professor Hoon Hian Teck

National University of Singapore conservation scientist Professor Koh Lian Pin

Lawyer Mr Raj Joshua Thomas

Khoo Teck Puat Hospital orthodontic registrar Dr Shahira Abdullah

Thomson Breast Centre surgeon Dr Tan Yia Swam

Their two-and-a-half-year term began on Jan 21.

The nine had been picked by a special committee of MPs chaired by Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, out of 61 names that had been thrown in the hat for nomination.



In announcing the list last month, Mr Tan noted that the selected NMPs have “creditable accomplishments in their individual fields and a good grasp of issues they are passionate about”.

“I thus look forward to the rich diversity of insights and experiences they can bring to the House when we debate matters concerning Singapore and Singaporeans,” he said.

Several of the NMPs, including labour union representative Mr Abdul Samad and lawyer Mr Thomas, told CNA last month that they would focus on issues faced by low-wage workers.

Others had pledged to champion sustainability or bolster small and medium-sized enterprises.



The NMP scheme was introduced in 1990 to ensure a wide representation of community views in Parliament.

Under the scheme, up to nine NMPs can be appointed in each Parliament.

