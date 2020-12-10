New permanent locations for 7 special education schools

SINGAPORE: New permanent locations have been confirmed for seven Government-funded special education (SPED) schools.



These schools will begin operations at their new campuses between 2022 and 2024, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Thursday (Dec 10). Three are already operating at interim sites.



The new campuses will be located in Bedok, Bukit Batok, Clementi, Pasir Ris, Sembawang, Tampines and Tengah.



Four of the schools will cater to students who have autism spectrum disorder with intellectual impairment.



The schools will be run by the Autism Association Singapore, AWWA, Metta Welfare Association and Rainbow Centre. Each school will provide 25 school places per year and will have an eventual total capacity of 300 places.



Details on year of operation at permanent location of four SPED schools for students with moderate-to-severe special education needs who have autism spectrum disorder with intellectual impairment. (Table: Ministry of Education)

Another three schools will cater to students who have autism spectrum disorder and can access the national curriculum.



Two of the schools will be run by the Autism Resource Centre, and the other by St Andrew’s Mission Hospital.

Details on year of operation at permanent location of three SPED schools for students with autism spectrum disorder and can access national curriculum. (Table: Ministry of Education)

MOE said it is committed to supporting the implementation of the compulsory education framework for students with moderate-to-severe special education needs.



“We will continue to monitor the demand for SPED school places, and work with the social service agencies to provide sufficient capacity to cater to specific student profiles. We will also review the facilities in SPED schools to support and enhance the learning and the educational experience of SPED students,” the ministry added.