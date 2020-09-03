Shops in Suntec City and NEX among places visited by COVID-19 cases during infectious period

SINGAPORE: A restaurant in Suntec City and a beauty salon in NEX were added to the list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (Sep 3) .



White Restaurant in Suntec City was visited on Aug 29 from 7pm to 8 pm and Perky Lash in NEX was visited on Aug 26 from 1.05pm to 2.30pm.



The Kopitiam food court at VivoCity was also added to the list, after other locations within the mall were included on Wednesday.



The new locations are as follows:

MOH said that people who were identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would have been notified by the ministry.

As a precautionary measure, people who were at those locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit, the ministry added.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history."









MOH said there is no need for people to avoid places where COVID-19 cases have been, and that the National Environment Agency will engage the management of the affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.



Singapore reported 48 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including two in the community and five imported infections.



The two community cases are a 56-year-old permanent resident and a 45-year-old male work permit holder who is an Indian national.



Both cases, who were asymptomatic and unlinked to previous cases, were picked up as a result of rostered routine testing of workers in the construction, marine and process sectors who are living outside the dormitories.

The 56-year-old's serology test result came back positive, indicating a "likely past infection", said MOH.

The five imported cases had travelled from Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates, India and the Philippines.

