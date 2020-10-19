New polyclinic at Bidadari to be located along Upper Aljunied Road, development to include nursing home

SINGAPORE: An upcoming polyclinic in the Bidadari estate, to be located along Upper Aljunied Road, will be part of an integrated development with a nursing home to “serve the needs of residents in the vicinity”.

This was announced on Monday (Oct 19) by Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Health (MOH) Dr Janil Puthucheary.

The polyclinic, which is expected to be ready by 2027, will be located near the Alkaff Lakeview Housing and Development Board (HDB) cluster, about 500m from Woodleigh MRT station, MOH said in a press release.

The new polyclinic, plans for which were announced at this year’s Committee of Supply Debate, will provide primary care services. This includes medical treatment for acute conditions, chronic disease management, women and child health services and allied health services. Radiological, laboratory and pharmacy services will also be available.

Plans for a new hospital in the eastern part of Singapore were also announced during the debate in March.

“As part of primary care transformation efforts, polyclinics have introduced team-based care models to enhance chronic disease management,” MOH said on Monday.

“The polyclinic in Bidadari will likewise offer teamlet care, where patients with chronic conditions are assigned to a dedicated, multi-disciplinary care team. This facilitates continuity of care for patients, and enables a strong patient-team relationship.”

The nursing home Bidadari will cater especially to those living in central Singapore, the ministry added.

“Given the accessibility of the nursing home, families in the region will be able to visit their loved ones with convenience and continue to be involved in their care at the nursing home. In addition, the co-location of the nursing home with the polyclinic will facilitate synergy between the healthcare facilities through sharing of services to support seniors and polyclinic patients as their care needs evolve.”

Location of the integrated development housing the new Bidadari polyclinic and nursing home. (Map: Ministry of Health via Onemap.SG)

It is important that Singaporeans continue to have access to affordable healthcare and long term care in the community as the population ages and chronic disease burden prevalence increases, MOH said.

It added that it has been expanding the polyclinic network and capacity to strengthen Singapore’s primary care infrastructure through the development of new polyclinics and the redevelopment of existing ones.

“Similarly, we will continue to ensure that frail seniors with care needs and limited family support will have access to suitable long term care across the island,” the ministry said.

The polyclinic in Bidadari is one of 12 planned new polyclinics. Other upcoming polyclinics will be located in Bukit Panjang, Eunos, Kallang, Sembawang, Tampines North, Khatib, Serangoon, Kaki Bukit, Tengah, Yew Tee and Bishan.

This will bring the total number of polyclinics in Singapore to 32 by 2030, MOH said.