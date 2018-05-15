New private home sales down 53% year-on-year in April

SINGAPORE: Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore fell about 53 per cent in April from a year ago, according to data released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Tuesday (May 15).

Excluding executive condominiums (ECs), developers sold 729 units last month, compared with 1,567 units in the same month a year earlier. This was slightly higher than the 716 units sold in March.

Advertisement

Including ECs, 1,325 units were sold in April, a drop from the 1,938 units in the same period a year ago.

A total of 1,282 new homes were launched by developers last month, of which 628 were ECs.