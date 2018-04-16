New private home sales down 59.8% year-on-year in March

SINGAPORE: Sales of new private homes fell 59.8 per cent in March compared to the same month a year ago, according to data released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Monday (Apr 16).

Excluding executive condominiums (ECs), developers sold 716 units last month, compared with 1,780 units in March 2017.

On a month-on-month basis, sales rose 86.5 per cent in March from the revised 384 units sold in February this year, as the market emerged from the traditional Chinese New Year lull.



Including ECs, 788 units were sold in March, a drop from the 2,358 units in the same period a year ago.

A total of 614 new homes were launched by developers last month, with no new EC units launched.

