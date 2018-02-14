New private home sales jump 37% in January

SINGAPORE: Sales of new private homes jumped 36.6 per cent in January compared to the same month a year ago, according to data released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Wednesday (Feb 14).

Excluding executive condominiums (ECs), developers sold 522 units last month, compared with 382 units in January 2017. Including ECs, 622 private homes were sold, up from 566 units a year ago.

A total of 247 new homes were launched by developers last month, with no new EC units launched.