New private home sales jump 42% in September

SINGAPORE: Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore rose about 42 per cent in September from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday (Oct 15).

Data compiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) showed developers sold 932 units last month, compared with 657 units in the same month last year.

Advertisement

Compared with the 617 units sold in August, sales rose 51 per cent, URA data showed.

September's data represents a rebound from August, when private home sales slumped 50.6 per cent following cooling measures introduced by the Government in July.

Advertisement