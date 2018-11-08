New Punggol link road to open about a year ahead of schedule

SINGAPORE: From Nov 25, motorists in Punggol will be able to use a new link road connecting Punggol Central to the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) and Tampines Expressway (TPE), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Thursday (Nov 8).

The new link road - which is part of a two-phase expansion of the KPE/TPE interchange - will open almost a year ahead of schedule, and is meant to provide an alternative route between Punggol Central, the KPE and TPE (PIE).

Advertisement

When it opens, motorists will be able to use a new two-way connection via roads between Punggol Central and the KPE and a new one-way connection from Punggol Central to TPE (PIE), said LTA.

Motorists from the KPE (TPE) can also use the new link road directly to Punggol Central without going through the TPE (SLE) and Punggol Road.

(Image: LTA)

Meanwhile, existing slip roads in the area will be decommissioned from the same date at 4pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These are:

- A temporary road linking Punggol East to KPE (ECP),

- A section of link road from TPE Exit 7 leading to Lorong Halus and

- A slip road from KPE (TPE) exit to Lorong Halus

In addition, the first phase of the interchange expansion project is expected to be fully completed by the second quarter of 2019, ahead of its original estimated completion date in the third quarter of next year.

This phase involves the construction of roads, three new vehicular bridges crossing Sungei Serangoon and Sungei Blukar, a new flyover across the TPE and other associated ramps and drainage works.

The second phase, which will see the construction of a bridge across Sungei Serangoon, new flyovers across the TPE and KPE, a new road from Lorong Halus to Pasir Ris Industrial Drive 1 and associated drainage work, is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2021.

The use of new technologies helped the new link road to be completed ahead of schedule, according to LTA.

"By leveraging innovative methods such as Virtual Design and Construction, Building Information Modelling and extensive pre-cast construction technology in LTA’s road projects, we were able to reduce labour-intensive works, speed up our road construction process and streamline operations," said Mr Yap Boon Leong, Group Director, Road & Commuter Infrastructure Development at LTA.

"Such technologies ensure enhanced safety in the construction of infrastructures such as bridges or flyovers."