New roads to connect future Tengah town to PIE, Jurong

SINGAPORE: Residents in the upcoming Tengah town will have direct access to the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) and Jurong by 2027, with a new road interchange at PIE and Jurong Canal Drive.



A tender will be called by the end of this year for infrastructure works, the Land Transport Authority said on Tuesday (Sep 29).

The works include:

- Construction of a new 500m dual four-lane flyover along the PIE near the exit at Jurong Canal Drive;

- Construction of an at-grade road junction below the new flyover, which will connect PIE, Jurong Canal Drive and Tengah Boulevard leading to Tengah town;

- Widening of the PIE between Hong Kah Flyover and Bukit Batok Flyover and associated junction improvement works in the Jurong area.

When the works are completed, residents in Tengah town, as well as Jurong East and Jurong West towns, will have direct access to the PIE in both the eastbound (towards the city) and westbound (towards Tuas) directions by 2027.

Location map and an overview of the infrastructure works for the road interchange to link the future Tengah town to PIE and Jurong. (Map: Land Transport Authority)

To facilitate the construction of the new flyover and at-grade road junction, a 1.5km stretch of PIE will be shifted northwards onto a part of Jurong Road.



With this, traffic along Jurong Road will be rerouted to ply PIE before joining Bukit Batok Road, LTA said. Measures will be put in place to minimise inconvenience to road users and residents during construction, it added.

