New S$6,000 performance bond for Indonesian domestic helpers is 'unnecessary', says MOM

SINGAPORE: The Indonesian embassy here has introduced a S$6,000 performance bond requirement on employers hiring foreign domestic workers (FDW) from their country, in a move Singapore believes is unnecessary, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Tuesday (May 8).

In an advisory to employers, MOM said that the new bond "is not a requirement of the Singapore Government", and is separate from the S$5,000 security bond that MOM requires all employers to purchase.

Advertisement

"MOM has made it clear to the Indonesian Embassy and the Indonesian Ministry of Manpower that the Performance Bond requirement is unnecessary given Singapore’s comprehensive regulatory framework to protect all FDWs," it added.

In its advisory, MOM said that the specific conditions under which the Indonesian embassy may forfeit the performance bond are not clear.

"There also appears to be a lack of mediation and dispute resolution process available to employers before the performance bond is forfeited," MOM said.

Indonesia is the second country to impose a performance bond requirement on their FDWs in Singapore. Employers of Filipino helpers have had to furnish a S$7,000 bond to the Philippines Embassy in Singapore since 1996.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In its advisory, the MOM said that employment agencies here are obliged to explain to employers of Indonesian foreign domestic workers (FDWs) the implications of purchasing the new performance bond guarantee, and signing the Indonesian embassy's standard employment contract.

Agencies are also obliged to obtain written acknowledgement from those employers.

"We will also be sending an advisory to all existing employers of Indonesian FDWs to urge them to read and understand the terms and conditions, before purchasing the performance bond guarantee or signing the standard employment contract. If they have questions, they should seek clarification directly from the Indonesian Embassy," MOM said.