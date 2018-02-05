New S$6m programme launched for young aviation professionals

SINGAPORE: A new S$6 million programme was launched on Monday (Feb 5) to provide scholarships and fellowships for young aviation professionals, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) announced.

The progamme offers 40 scholarships and 600 fellowships for those aged 35 years and below from developing International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) member states.



Those who attend will pursue aviation training and leadership development at the Singapore Aviation Academy, said CAAS in the media release.

The five-year programme will not only be crucial in supporting the development of civil aviation globally, but also help to build the next generation of aviation leaders, added CAAS.



Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan, who signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), said the programme reaffirms Singapore's "commitment to support the growth of international civil aviation".

The MOU was signed by Mr Khaw and ICAO Council President Dr Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu at the Singapore Airshow Aviation Leadership Summit 2018.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr Aliu said the programme was "an excellent example" of how governments can work together to address the need for skilled aviation personnel and managers.



This programme is in addition to the Singapore-ICAO Developing Countries Training Programme which started in 2001 and is in its sixth run.