Police warn of new scam targeting delivery personnel

SINGAPORE: The police on Tuesday (Apr 13) warned of a new scam targeting delivery personnel from parcel and food delivery companies.



In this new method, the victims would first receive a cash-on-delivery order via their company’s delivery application.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Next, the scammers would request for the victims' mobile number via the delivery application, under the pretense of making payment for the delivery. They would claim that this is for the purpose of transferring money to the victim via DBS PayLah!.



The victims would then receive a One-Time Password (OTP), prompting them to log in to their PayLah! account and key in their OTP, under the impression that this was required to receive delivery payments.

"Shortly after, the victims would receive a notification that their PayLah! account has been linked to a Google Pay account," the police said.



Upon reaching the delivery location, the victims would realise that there is no one to receive the delivery. They would then discover unknown transactions on their bank accounts.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The police urged the public to adopt precautionary measures such as confirming the transactions they are making before keying in their OTP; informing their bank immediately if their PayLah! account has been linked to other accounts without their authorisation; and reporting any fraudulent transactions made on their bank accounts to their bank immediately.



(Image: Singapore Police Force)

​​​​​​​