New firefighting system, VR training among upcoming initiatives unveiled by SCDF

Other new technologies the Singapore Civil Defence Force is introducing include new diving equipment for unlimited air apply and medical support vehicles.

SINGAPORE: A new firefighting system to help tackle large-scale fires and the use of virtual reality to train emergency responders were some of the initiatives unveiled by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) at its annual workplan seminar on Thursday (May 9).

From next year, the organisation plans to roll out a new modular oil tank firefighting system (MOTFS) which could help put out large-scale fires more quickly.

Citing the 2018 fire on Pulau Busing which took six hours to extinguish, Director of Operations of SCDF Assistant Commissioner Daniel Seet said that the MOFTS will enable SCDF to better mitigate fires involving large or multiple oil tanks.



“Had this system been (introduced at) Pulau Busing, we would have had to deploy a lot lesser (sic) equipment on site. That actually helps tremendously because in any oil refinery system, space is a premium,” said Mr Seet.

"The laying of equipment on site is always the most resource-intensive. So with the collapse of the entire system into largely two guns, we are able to then save time and resources needed to set up this system."

At full deployment, the two MOFTS' monitors can pump out 100,000L of water per minute, compared to the current system of four monitors of 60,000L. This will reduce the number of monitors needed to be deployed, overcoming space constraints, said SCDF.



Currently, a fixed number of large monitors and equipment is deployed to each incident, regardless of scale.

The MOTFS comprises pumps, hoses and monitors in a modular form, which can be quickly deployed in various combinations to match the scale of the incident.

An automated hose retrieval system will also reduce fatigue for fire-fighters, said SCDF.

Water supply capabilities are also enhanced with a submersible pump unit that allows a large quantity of water to be drawn directly from an open water source, such as the sea, and supplied to a pump placed up to 50m away.

Currently, a large pump has to be confined on land not more than 3m away from the surface.

“Once all the equipment is in place, we’ll start to train our personnel to orientate them to the new system and then conduct a series of exercises both internally, and also with the industry partners before we operationalise this equipment,” said Mr Seet.

AERIAL FIRE-FIGHTING

Other new technologies were also introduced to increase the range of tactical options for high-rise fire and rescue operations.

For example, the new Combined Platform Ladder 60m is able to extend up to the maximum height of a 20-storey building. It is also equipped with a water monitor capable of discharging water at a rate of 3,800L per minute, and a rescue cage that can hold up to 500kg of weight.

SCDF is also looking to acquire a longer 90m version.

NEW MEDICAL SUPPORT VEHICLE

SCDF also announced enhancements to its medical support vehicle (MSV) which allows the provision of pre-hospital medical care during both peacetime and national emergencies.

SCDF also announced enhancements to its medical support vehicle. (Photo: Corine Tiah)

A new facility within the MSV provides a clean environment with the inclusion of an air evacuation system and surgical light that allows SCDF paramedics to perform on-site stabilisation and critical invasive treatments.

It also allows a single SCDF responder to transport an individual of up to 380kg with ease.

UNLIMITED AIR SUPPLY FOR UNDERWATER RESCUE

The Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) unveiled its new surface supplied diving equipment, which provides an unlimited air supply to the diver, allowing for prolonged underwater search-and-rescue operations.

The Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team unveiled its new surface supplied diving equipment. (Photo: Corine Tiah)

Previously, DART divers were limited to about 40 minutes of underwater operations with an air cylinder, before having to resurface for air.

Once deployed, a DART diver will be fully encapsulated in a dry suit and hard hat, and attached to a surface air supply system for his primary source of air. An accompanying air cylinder will be his backup air supply, said SCDF.

REDEVELOPMENT IN FIELD TRAINING USING VIRTUAL REALITY

SCDF is also rolling out a series of initiatives using science and virtual reality to optimise training of emergency responders such as paramedics.

For example, there will be new training facilities which simulate a realistic training environment for emergency medical services.

Plans are also in the pipeline to use mixed reality, where physical and digital objects co-exist and interact in real time.

Diverse and complex scenarios can be created quickly and users are guided step-by-step through a self-directed learning platform, with instant feedback provided through colour queues, said SCDF.

SCDF is also rolling out a series of initiatives using science and virtual reality to optimise training of emergency responders. (Photo: Corine Tiah)

The organisation is looking to explore the use of VR technology to put firefighter trainees in multiple mission environments, which can include a render of an existing building. This will also provide an objective during- and after action review that shows what can be improved upon.

SIGNING OF MEMORANDUM OF INTENT



The SCDF also signed a memorandum of intent with both Mercy Relief (MR) and Singapore Red Cross (SRC) on Wednesday to provide humanitarian volunteering opportunities for Civil Defence (CD) Lionhearters and their schoolmates.

“By tapping on MR’s and SRC’s expertise and networks, CD Lionhearters will be able to gain more exposure and acquire new experiences,” said Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health Amrin Amin.

“These youth volunteers are crucial to inspire and motivate their peers as well as the next generation towards volunteerism and community first response.”