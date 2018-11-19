New Seletar Airport passenger terminal opens doors to passengers

SINGAPORE: The new passenger terminal building at Seletar Airport has commenced operations, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said on Monday (Nov 19).

The two-storey, 10,000 sq m terminal opened its doors to its first business passengers, with scheduled turboprop flights operating from December.



Passengers will enjoy enhanced facilities and an easier transition from air to land, Mr Khaw said in a Facebook post.

Mr Khaw added that 34 trials involving more than 2,000 volunteers were carried out to test the check-in, baggage handling and immigration and security clearance facilities and processes.

Immigration lanes at the new passenger terminal at Seletar Airport. (Photo: Facebook/Khaw Boon Wan)

The number of check-in counters has increased from one to four, with six immigration lanes, two security screening stations and a gate holdroom that can accommodate 200 passengers.

Other new amenities are a garden courtyard and a hall for those waiting to receive flights.

A meeters-and-greeters hall for those waiting to receive flights. (Photo: Facebook/Khaw Boon Wan)



