New Sengkang Town Development Committee formed to oversee needs of residents

SINGAPORE: A new Sengkang Town Development Committee has been formed to oversee and coordinate the needs of all Sengkang residents.

This was announced on Saturday (Jul 7) by Senior Minister of State for Health and Transport Lam Pin Min, who is also Member of Parliament for Sengkang West, during the groundbreaking ceremony of the constituency's Fernvale Community Club (CC).

The committee will be made up of five advisers, including Dr Lam who will chair the committee, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Charles Chong who is MP for Punggol East, as well as MPs Teo Ser Luck, Intan Azura Mokhtar and Gan Thiam Poh.

“Under the mentorship of Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean, the five advisers of Sengkang Town have been working informally together to share the development plans and address the needs of Sengkang residents,” said Dr Lam.

In his speech, he said the population of Sengkang West has grown to about 70,000 residents and that some have started their second generation of families in the town.

Mr Charles Chong will be the vice-chairman of the committee, while the other three advisers will each chair a subcommittee looking into the areas of childcare and educational institutions, public transportation and active mobility, and town council and environmental issues.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Dr Lam said that there will be better coordination of developments in the area.

“We will also look into the various specific needs of our residents such as primary one enrolment and childcare services. These are important issues that all of us face,” said Dr Lam.

“We hope that by sitting together, we can discuss a strategy to bring forward and ease some of the challenges.”

Residents at Sengkang West welcomed the new committee and said there is still room for improvement in the area.

Mr Jonathan Phua, who has an 11-month-old daughter, said he moved in last year, and noticed that there is a need to have more shelters, LRT stations and bus stops.

Echoing the sentiment is 35-year-old Lawrence Choo, who moved into the estate two years ago. He said more childcare centres need to built around the area, as it had taken him a year to find a suitable one for his two young daughters.

Plans for the new Fernvale CC were announced in June two years ago after residents raised concerns about the lack of facilities and amenities following the closure of Fernvale Point.

The new Fernvale CC will be ready in 2020 alongside other facilities such as a childcare, a hawker centre and a wet market. It will be located next to Seletar Mall at the site of Fernvale Point.

