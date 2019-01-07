New Auditor-General appointed, to take over from retiring incumbent on Feb 8

SINGAPORE: Ms Goh Soon Poh has been appointed Singapore's new Auditor-General, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a press statement on Monday (Dec 7).

She will take up the position on Feb 8, succeeding Mr Willie Tan Yoke Meng who will retire when his term ends.

Ms Goh, 56, will relinquish her deputy secretary appointments at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Prime Minister's Office.

In her current role at MHA, she oversees finance, procurement and internal audit matters.

She was concurrently appointed deputy secretary (security co-ordination) at PMO in 2016, to assist the Permanent Secretary in overseeing the work of the National Security Coordination Secretariat and the Elections Department.



Head of civil service Leo Yip thanked Mr Tan, 63, for his 45 years of public service and six years as Auditor-General.

The PMO statement added: "During his term, he led the Auditor-General’s Office (AGO) to re-shape and sharpen its audit strategy, and to enhance public accountability and strengthen financial governance. AGO sharpened its focus on the quality of audit and clarity in communicating its findings.



"Mr Tan introduced a new approach of thematic audits, enabling AGO to carry out more in-depth audits of selected areas and to highlight both lapses and positive learning points."