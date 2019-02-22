Singapore Air Force to get new chief Kelvin Khong

SINGAPORE: Major-General Mervyn Tan will step down as the Chief of Air Force on Mar 22, to be replaced by Brigadier-General Kelvin Khong.

"This change is part of the continuing process of leadership renewal in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF)," the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a media release on Friday (Feb 22).



Advertisement

Currently the Chief of Staff-Joint Staff, BG Khong, 43, has held several key appointments in the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF), including Head Air Plans, Commander Air Combat Command, Head Air Operations and Chief of Staff-Air Staff.

He was the chairman of the RSAF50 Steering Committee, which led the organisation of events across the year to commemorate the RSAF’s Golden Jubilee.

An F-15SG pilot by training, BG Khong was the commanding officer of 149 Squadron, the first F-15SG squadron in Singapore. He joined SAF in 1995 and had received the SAF overseas scholarship.

MG Tan, 46, has led the RSAF since Mar 28, 2016.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Under (MG Tan's) leadership, the RSAF has maintained a high level of operational readiness to defend and safeguard Singapore’s sovereignty, and achieved mission success across a full spectrum of operations," the ministry said.

"These included the conduct of air defence operations during the DPRK-USA Singapore Summit as well as the alleged bomb threat aboard the Scoot flight TR634."



Under his leadership, RSAF participated in the Defeat-ISIS (Islamic State in Iraq and Syria) coalition efforts in the Middle East and contributed to humanitarian missions around the world, MINDEF said.

He also established the Air Warfare Centre and set up the RSAF Innovation Office, it added.

