New SingPass Mobile app promises ease of on-the-go use for citizens

Singaporeans will no longer need to carry a physical token to transact securely with the Government once the app is rolled out later this year, says GovTech.

SINGAPORE: There will be a new SingPass Mobile app that will be launched in the second half of the year, allowing Singaporeans to use their mobile phones to log in and transact securely while on the move – eliminating the need for physical two-factor authentication (2FA) tokens.

This was announced by Minister-in-charge for Smart Nation Initiative Vivian Balakrishnan during the Committee of Supply debates on Thursday (Mar 1), as part of the National Digital Identity (NDI) initiative that the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO) revealed last August.

The SingPass Mobile app is positioned as an alternative 2FA method as it uses a six-digit passcode or biometrics such as fingerprint or facial recognition. Users would not need to key in their passwords every time they log in to a digital service, while citizens based overseas will be able to authenticate themselves for such services without the need of a physical token, the Government Technology Agency (GovTech) said.

It said it is conducting internal trials for the app, and will progressively roll it out to the public in the latter half of the year.

The agency also reiterated that the NDI system is planned to be operational in 2020, with progressive trials for digital signatures to facilitate paperless transactions.

It will also work with the private sector to develop more services that build on the NDI such as signing digital agreements and drive widespread adoption for increased productivity and reduced business costs.

Singaporeans have already been using SingPass for key transactions with Government agencies, and NDI will be building on the SingPass system. Dr Balakrishnan had in March last year said the system is not good enough and there is a need for a quick upgrade.

Just last month, service disruptions hit both SingPass and CorpPass systems over two days, which GovTech subsequently attributed to a server fault.

