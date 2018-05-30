New skills framework for rail, bus jobs to support Industry Transformation Map

SINGAPORE: A new skills framework for the public transport industry was launched on Wednesday (May 30) to support the Industry Transformation Map for land transport launched in February.

Launched by Senior Minister of State for Transport Janil Puthucheary, the framework maps out the career tracks and opportunities in more than 80 job roles in rail operations, rail engineering, bus operations and bus fleet engineering, according to a joint press release by the Land Transport Authority (LTA), the Employment and Employability Institute, SkillsFuture Singapore and Workforce Singapore.

Advertisement

This is part of efforts to attract and retain talent, the agencies said. Current employees who want to progress in their careers, as well as those who want to join the industry can use the framework to see where they can go, and then attend relevant training programmes to improve their skills and prepare themselves for the desired jobs.

The training programmes under the new framework include some focus on emerging skills in the industry, such as data analytics, cybersecurity, robotics and automation, the agencies said.

Employers can also tap on the framework to identify gaps in skills and send their workers for upgrading, they said, adding that grants and subsidies will be available.



The Industry Transformation Map aims to create an innovative industry enabled by technology and a highly competent workforce by 2030.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As part of the roadmap, LTA is looking to create 8,000 new public transport jobs by 2030 and is investing S$25 million in funding for mobility-related innovation and technology, it previously stated.

