Frasers Hospitality Trust CEO appointed as new chief of Singapore Land Authority

SINGAPORE: The chief executive officer of Frasers Hospitality Trust has been appointed as the new chief of the Singapore Land Authority (SLA), with effect from Apr 12, said the Ministry of Law on Wednesday (Mar 24).

Mr Colin Low Hsien Yang will succeed Mr Tan Boon Khai, who was appointed as chief executive of JTC Corporation (JTC) on Sep 1, 2020.

Mr Simon Ong Hung Eng, deputy chief executive of SLA, will relinquish his appointment as acting chief executive on Apr 12, said the law ministry.

Mr Low, 44, is currently the chief executive officer of Frasers Hospitality Trust, a hospitality real estate investment trust listed on the Singapore Exchange.

He has about 20 years of experience in investment and corporate business development, covering the hospitality, retail and other real estate asset classes in the private sector.

Prior to this, Mr Low was head of hotel investment properties for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at CBRE Hotels, which is based in London.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Social Sciences (Honours) degree in Economics from the National University of Singapore.

"The Ministry of Law and SLA welcome Mr Low, and look forward to his leadership in SLA’s ongoing work to optimise land resources for Singapore’s economic and social development," said the ministry.