New Sports Hub CEO to prioritise community engagement, organising better events

SINGAPORE: The newly appointed chief executive officer of the Singapore Sports Hub Mr Oon Jin Teik said finding more ways to engage the community will be a priority for him.

This will involve coming up with more activities for the public and better lineup of events, he shared in an interview with Channel NewsAsia on Tuesday (Jan 23).

“Our mission is very clear. Our vision states fully-integrated sports, entertainment and lifestyle hub for all Singaporeans. It means very clearly that we need to be very focused on all segments,” said Mr Oon.

“We want to diversify into areas which we can do more ... So we are going to launch in 2019, and we started this work already ... a heritage trail here where we capture the essence of the national heritage of Kallang.”

“We also have outside the OCBC Arena a plot of land that we feel is very, very ideal for an adventure. So we are going to have an adventure park, also to be launched in 2019,” added Mr Oon, who has served as the Sports Hub’s acting CEO since May 2017.

His new appointment as CEO takes immediate effect.

Part of his role will also involve bringing in better international events to the Sports Hub. He added that tournaments such as the International Champions Cup will be returning to the venue this year.

“It is something that we will continue to work with all partners, both government and private sector, to find ways to maybe secure better events, secure different events,” said the new CEO.

Mr Oon is a former national swimmer who joined the Sports Hub as its Chief Operating Officer in 2014.