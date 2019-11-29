State Courts relocate to new premises in December

SINGAPORE: The State Courts will relocate to new premises at the State Court Towers in December.

Some services will be available at the new location from Dec 9 and the State Courts will be fully operational at the new location on Dec 16, authorities said in a media release on Friday (Nov 29).

Located next to the current State Courts Building, the new State Court Towers will have 53 courtrooms and 54 hearing chambers.

There will also be facilities for court users and members of the public, including a business centre, a library, a heritage gallery and a legal aid help centre.

The interior of the central registry. (Photo: State Courts)

A one-stop Central Registry on level two will act as a service cente for court users who need assistance.



Services include help with magistrates's complaints, neighbour disputes, harassment matters, small claims and bailiff matters among others.

The Mentions Court's interior. (Photo: State Courts)

The Mentions Court viewing gallery. (Photo: State Courts)

Court users can also file magistrate's complaints, appeals and applications for court records there.

The collection and submission of documents and affirmation of legal documents can also done at the registry.

The new building's main entrance faces Havelock Road with a vehicle drop-off point at Havelock Square. Pedestrian and wheelchair access is available from Upper Cross Street and Havelock Square.