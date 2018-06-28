Singapore Mint launches new Trump-Kim medallions to commemorate Jun 12 summit

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Mint has launched new medallions to commemorate the historic summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

The second medallion issue comes after "overwhelming interest" in the first issue, said the Singapore Mint on its website.

Commemorative medallions carrying the inscription "World Peace" were issued ahead of the historic summit on Jun 12, which saw the two leaders hold a bilateral meeting and sign a joint statement.

The second issue will feature a new design for both the gold and silver medallions.

"The obverse design features the national flags of USA and (North Korea) in vibrant colours," said the Singapore Mint.

The reverse will feature an "affirmative handshake" and the signed joint agreement between the two leaders "which was actualised at the Singapore Summit", it added. The summit date and venue will also be featured.

The medallions will also come in silver. (Image: Singapore Mint)

The medallions are available for "priority pre-order" from now until Jul 8, and are by invitation only for those who had placed orders for the first issue of the medallions. These customers are guaranteed one gold and one silver medallion.

The indicative mintage - which may be adjusted according to demand - is 5,000 pieces for the gold medallion and 15,000 pieces for the silver one.

Orders place before the closing date will be fulfilled progressively from October onwards.