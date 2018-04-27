New voluntary tripartite standard launched to make workplaces elderly-friendly

SINGAPORE: A tripartite standard that will encourage age-inclusive workplace practices was officially launched on Friday (Apr 27) by the Tripartite Alliance For Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP).

Jointly developed by the Ministry of Manpower, National Trades Union Congress and Singapore National Employers Federation, the Tripartite Standard on Age-Friendly Workplace Practices recognises a growing ageing workforce and the demand for age-inclusive workplaces. The standard will benefit older employees aged 60 and above.

Signatories to the voluntary standard are committed to being age-inclusive in areas such as selection and hiring, training, job redesign, salary increments and re-employment.

There are more than 160 adopters of the new standard including those in the public service, and they hire about 200,000 workers. Jobseekers can identify such employers by the tripartite standard’s logo.

“Faced with an ageing population, we need to find more ways to unlock the potential of seniors in our workforce. Not every one of our seniors is ready to relax by the beach. They see their golden years as continuing to be part of a vibrant community,” said Second Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo.



“The new standard will support older Singaporeans to work as long as they are willing and able to, in jobs that are safer and smarter in a work environment where they feel valued and where their needs are addressed,” Mrs Teo said.

Advertisement