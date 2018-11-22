New Woodlands police division to begin operations from Nov 25

SINGAPORE: A new police division headquarters will open in Woodlands on Nov 25 to better serve the needs of the population in the north of Singapore, police announced in a news release on Thursday (Nov 21).

The headquarters will be located at 1 Woodlands Street 12. The Woodlands West Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC), currently located at 9 Marsiling Lane, and the Central Narcotics Bureau's Enforcement (Woodlands) Division will also be located in the same location.



The Woodlands West NPC is one of five NPCs under the newly set up Woodlands Police Division, which also include Woodlands East, Sembawang, Yishun North and Yishun South.

Both Woodlands East and West NPCs were formerly under the Jurong Police Division while the remaining three were under the Ang Mo Kio division.

Woodlands police division will be led by Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police Leon Chan, 38.

His previous appointments include deputy commander of the Ang Mo Kio Police Division and assistant director (research, planning and organisational development) of the Criminal Investigation Department.

