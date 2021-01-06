New Workers' Party CEC members take on roles as office bearers

SINGAPORE: The Workers' Party (WP) announced the appointment holders in its Central Executive Committee (CEC) on Wednesday (Dec 6), after a cadres' meeting on Dec 27 that elected five new members to its leadership.

New additions to the committee, such as Sengkang GRC Members of Parliament (MPs) He Ting Ru, Louis Chua, Raeesah Khan and Dr Jamus Lim were given roles as deputies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ms He and longtime party member Kenneth Foo were both appointed deputy organising secretaries. Mr Foo was formerly a deputy organising secretary for the party from 2016 to 2018, but was not in the 2018 CEC.



He ran in East Coast GRC for the WP in the 2020 General Election. His running mate Ms Nicole Seah, who is new to the CEC, is now the president of WP's youth wing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ms Khan is now the deputy treasurer, replacing former Punggol East MP Lee Li Lian who is no longer in the CEC. Mr Chua is the media team deputy head while Dr Lim is the deputy head of the policy research team.

The head of policy research team is Aljunied GRC MP Gerald Giam, who continues to be the party's treasurer. The two roles in the policy research team were not in the previous CEC.



WP said in a media release that the CEC, which has 14 members, met on Tuesday and approved the appointments to the current CEC which sits from 2020 to 2022.

Advertisement

Aljunied MPs Pritam Singh and Sylvia Lim were re-elected on Dec 27 last year as secretary-general and chair respectively.

The post of vice-chair continues to be held by Aljunied GRC MP Faisal Manap, and Hougang MP Dennis Tan retains the post of party organising secretary, while Mr Leon Perera, also an Aljunied MP, is now the media team head.

Former party chief Low Thia Khiang and former Hougang MP Png Eng Huat continue to serve as committee members.