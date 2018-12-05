Hour-long fireworks display for Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2019

SINGAPORE: For the first time, an hour-long fireworks display will be among the highlights at the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2019 to usher in the new year.

The multi-sensory fireworks musical will also feature pyrotechnics, lights, 3D surround sound and performance acts by Taiko drummers, dancers, and fire performers, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said in a press release on Wednesday (Dec 5).

Mediacorp’s Let’s Celebrate 2019 countdown concert at The Promontory, will be free for the public for the first time.

The Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2019 will also feature the Build a Dream initiative, a collective effort to support the less fortunate in fulfilling their dreams and personal development.

Artwork by students and beneficiaries of local schools and welfare organisations will be transformed into a series of light projections on the facades of key landmarks around Marina Bay.

"The Marina Bay Singapore Countdown has been a signature countdown event that draws both locals and overseas visitors, as it offers a unique cityscape and vibrant atmosphere for everyone to enjoy the New Year’s Eve," said Mr Lim Eng Hwee, chief executive officer of URA.

"As we come together to celebrate the New Year and enjoy the activities that have been lined up, we hope that the public will also be inspired to play a part in helping the less privileged through the Build a Dream initiative."

Other activities and events will be hosted across various partner event hubs around Marina Bay and Civic District, The full list of events: