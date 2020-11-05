No fireworks at Marina Bay on New Year's Eve amid COVID-19 pandemic

SINGAPORE: There will be no fireworks display at Marina Bay on New Year's Eve to "mitigate public health risks" amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers of the countdown event said on Thursday (Nov 5).

Fireworks will instead be set off at various heartland locations islandwide, said the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2021 organisers.

"Agencies are working out details and more information will be provided in due course," said the organisers in a media release on Thursday.



Around the bay, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) will present two exhibitions to mark the turn of the new year: A light display illuminating the surrounding skyline as well as projection shows on the facades of three landmarks in the area - the Fullerton Hotel, the ArtScience Museum and the Merlion.

The first display, titled Shine a Light, will showcase 60 light beams projecting from The Promontory every night from Dec 1 to Dec 31.

"With a collective formation of light rays projected into the sky – designed to symbolise unity, positivity and resilience – the display represents a guiding beacon that underpins Singaporeans’ spirit in navigating through the pandemic and determination to emerge stronger in the new year together as a nation," said the organisers.

The second display, titled Share the Moment, is a community project that culminates in the projection mapping of shows on the facades of the three landmarks in Marina Bay.

"Organised in partnership with the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre (NVPC), the projections will feature student artworks from various local educational institutions and will take place nightly from Dec 25 to Dec 31."

The projection shows on the facade of the ArtScience Museum will take place nightly from Dec 26 to Dec 31.



"Inspired by stories from the City of Good – a vision where individuals, organisations and leaders come together to give their best for others – the projected artworks will depict moments in the past year where outstanding givers came together to uplift others in the community," said the media release.



HEARTLAND FIREWORKS ON TV

The heartland fireworks and scenes from Marina Bay will be broadcast during a New Year's Eve music programme presented by Mediacorp, titled Let's Celebrate 2021. It will be shown on Channel 5 and streamed online.

"The programme will feature international and local talents presenting good music, dance and fashion to usher in the new year. These include collaborations between local performers and up-and-coming creative talents from the fashion and dance communities," said the media release.



URA's chief executive officer Lim Eng Hwee said: “The Marina Bay Singapore Countdown is a highlight that Singaporeans and visitors look forward to each year.

"It is all the more significant this year as it marks a time to reflect on the end of a challenging year, and an occasion to usher in 2021 with new hopes.

"As health and safety remain a priority, we have adopted a different format to ensure that the public can celebrate safely and meaningfully. We encourage all to join the countdown at home on New Year’s Eve.”



This year's National Day celebrations saw fireworks at 10 heartland locations islandwide.

