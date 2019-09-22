New Yew Tee integrated development to house seniors with polyclinic, hawker centre amenities

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SINGAPORE: From seeking outpatient treatment at a polyclinic to purchasing hawker food, Yew Tee residents need not go the distance after a new integrated development is ready.

Plans for the Yew Tee Integrated Development - estimated for completion around 2026 - were announced by Minister of National Development Lawrence Wong on Sunday (Sep 22) during Yew Tee Town Day.



The multi-agency effort involves the Housing Development Board (HDB) and partner agencies like the People’s Association (PA), Health Ministry (MOH) and National Environmental Agency (NEA).



“After Kampung Admiralty, we have been looking at where we can do the next project. It is very hard to find good sites because we want a site that is conveniently located next to MRT stations, and can serve residents well," Mr Wong said.



Located at the Hardcourt @ Yew Tee Close, the integrated development will have 2-room Flexi flats for seniors, a community club facility, a polyclinic and a kidney dialysis centre co-located with the first Hawker Centre within the constituency.



The new polyclinic is expected to reduce the demands on the Choa Chu Kang polyclinic.

“One of the reasons why we are looking at this new polyclinic at Yew Tee is because of the feedback of residents, as well as patients that the polyclinic at Choa Chu Kang polyclinic is actually quite crowded," said Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Health, Dr Lam Pin Min.

"So with this new polyclinic, we'll be able to ease the crowdedness at Choa Chu Kang polyclinic, as well as to strengthen the primary care delivery in the community."

Another amenity that Yew Tee residents can look forward to is a hawker centre which was first announced in 2015.

Now, there are plans for another one - to be located in the Choa Chu Kang town centre.

This was announced by Minister of State for National Development and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad at the event.

“We are going to have another hawker centre in Choa Chu Kang town centre and that will be done after the Jurong Region Line Construction works are completed in 2026," he said.

The Choa Chu Kang GRC MP, also added that the hawker centre will be part of a mixed-use development and that residential, commercial or other forms of integrated developments are being considered.

Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC MP Alex Yam, who is in charge of the Yew Tee ward hopes that the hawker centres will address concerns raised by residents.

"Part of the issue that our residents face in the West, is that we were at a development phase where we no longer built hawker centres, so cost of living in terms of food is always a perennial issue," he said.

These hawker centres are among the 20 new hawker centres to be developed across the island to better serve residents’ needs, NEA had announced.

The hawker centres are part of an ambitious upgrade of Choa Chu Kang with other improvements in the works.

At Sunday’s event, Minister Wong also spoke about upcoming plans for the other estates in the area.

He mentioned the creation of the “green spine” under the MRT viaduct, announced earlier this year, where residents frequently walk to get to and from the station.

“Under the MRT viaduct, there is a lot of space. We will create a green spine, which will connect residents from Keat Hong to Limbang to Yew Tee. It will provide more greenery and more park facilities for our residents,” he said.

Residents will also have a voice in the improvements for the area. Mr Wong added that grassroots leaders will be seeking feedback on how to improve the town.

