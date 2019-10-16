Yio Chu Kang Bus Interchange expansion partially complete, bus services relocating

SINGAPORE: The new extension of the Yio Chu Kang Bus Interchange has opened, with several bus services progressively moving to the new area, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a news release on Wednesday (Oct 16).

The boarding berths of services 13, 70/70M, 72B and 860 were relocated from Oct 13, while that of services 71, 72, 76, 162, 162M and 825 will be relocated from Nov 17.

Yio Chu Kang Bus Interchange has been undergoing a major expansion since December 2017. The expansion is taking place in two phases - the construction of a new extension and an upgrading of the existing interchange's premises.

The newly expanded area will fully open from Dec 29, with facilities such as a canteen and e-lobby.

"Following the completion of (the) first phase, commuters can look forward to enhancements such as an improved boarding point at each berth and graduated kerb edges to facilitate boarding by passengers in wheelchairs," said LTA.

There are also barrier-free alighting areas, priority queue zones with seats, a nursing room and barrier-free toilets, as well as 150 bicycle parking lots.



The extension has received a BCA award for environmental sustainability, for features such as a green roof to keep the interchange cool, more water-efficient fixtures and a more energy-efficient air-conditioning system.



The "green roof" at the expanded Yio Chu Kang Bus Interchange. (Photo: Land Transport Authority)

Priority queues with seats at the expanded Yio Chu Kang Bus Interchange. (Photo: Land Transport Authority)

Separately, four electric minibuses with a wheelchair-lifting mechanism will be progressively introduced from Thursday on the existing Service 825 operating between Yio Chu Kang Bus Interchange and Lentor estate.

The second phase of the expansion, which involves upgrading the current premises of the interchange, will begin after the extension is fully open on Dec 29.



When all the expansion works are completed in 2021, the size of the bus interchange will be more than tripled, from the original 4,730 sq m to around 16,200 sq m.