New Zealand PM Ardern to make official visit to Singapore on Friday

SINGAPORE: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will be in Singapore for an official visit on Friday (May 17) at the invitation of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Mr Lee will host a welcome ceremony and an official lunch in her honor, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Thursday.

The two prime ministers will sign the Joint Declaration on the Singapore-New Zealand Enhanced Partnership. It comprises a range of initiatives that aim to deepen bilateral cooperation in four areas - trade and economy, security and defence, science and technology and people-to-people links.

They will also witness the signing of the upgraded agreement between New Zealand and Singapore on a Closer Economic Partnership, as well as four memoranda of understanding. These cover science, technology and innovation, cybersecurity, the arts and business cooperation.

During her visit, Ms Ardern will call on President Halimah Yacob.

The New Zealand prime minister will be accompanied by Minister of State for Trade and Export Growth and Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor, as well as other senior officials.

