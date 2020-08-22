New Zealand aware of Singapore's intent to establish travel, advisory to residents remains unchanged

SINGAPORE: New Zealand says it is aware of Singapore's plans to ease travel restrictions for selected countries but will not change its travel advisory to residents, a spokesman for the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said on Saturday (Aug 22).

“We are aware of Singapore’s intention to establish selective travel programmes with a range of countries, including New Zealand,” the spokesman said, in response to queries from CNA.

“This reflects the close relationship between our two countries and the trust Singapore has in New Zealand’s response to COVID-19.”

However, the spokesman added that New Zealand’s advice to residents not to travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic remains unchanged.

“We will continue to review these settings in response to international developments.”

New Zealand's border remains closed to almost all travellers wanting to travel to New Zealand by either air or sea. CNA has reached out to New Zealand authorities regarding their stance on travellers from Singapore, in light of Friday's announcement by the Singapore government to allow general travel to Brunei and New Zealand.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) also said on Friday that Singapore will allow some travellers from New Zealand and Brunei to take a COVID-19 test instead of serving a stay-at-home notice upon arrival.

This applies to travellers who have stayed in Brunei or New Zealand for the past 14 consecutive days. Those who test negative will be allowed to go about their activities in Singapore, the ministry added.

"For the two countries we just listed, these are very established systems already. They have shown themselves to be effective (in containing COVID-19), very low case loads ... systems that give us a lot of confidence,” said Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung.

The decision was made unilaterally, but does not preclude the possibility of future reciprocal green lane arrangements with other like-minded countries for essential business travel.

Singapore could also go a step further to upgrade such arrangements into broader “travel bubbles or travel corridors”, Mr Ong said.

There are currently four flights a week operating between Singapore and New Zealand, and two flights a week between Singapore and Brunei, he noted.

"So, all in all, I think this is a small, cautious step to reopen aviation and resuscitate Changi Airport as well as Singapore Airlines," he added.

"I believe we can strike a good balance between keeping Singapore safe and (keeping) travellers here safe, as well as reviving the air traffic sector.

"Remember, as a small open economy, to survive, we have got to keep our borders open. To earn a living, we have got to have connections with the world. To thrive, to prosper, we must be an aviation hub."

MOH also reduced the 14-day stay-home notice period for travellers coming in from “low-risk” countries and regions to seven days.

These countries and regions are Australia (excluding Victoria state), Macau, Mainland China, Taiwan, Vietnam, and Malaysia. Travellers will be tested before the end of the isolation period.

